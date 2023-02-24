WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARR. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of ARR opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.20. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.30%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

