WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,061,927 shares of company stock worth $13,739,866 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

