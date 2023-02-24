WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 42,332 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,332 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

