WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in WW International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Trading Down 1.2 %

About WW International

NASDAQ WW opened at $3.97 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

