Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

