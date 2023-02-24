Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Cabot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

