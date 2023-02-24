Zacks Research Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 25.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

