Zacks Research Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.25.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$60.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.967 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.