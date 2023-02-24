Zacks Research Weighs in on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,269,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.