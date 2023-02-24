Zacks Research Weighs in on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

