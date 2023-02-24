Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.06 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 3,883,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,290,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £96 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 39,473 gross acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

