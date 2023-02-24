Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZURVY. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.50 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

