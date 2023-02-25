10,142 Shares in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,730.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NATR. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

