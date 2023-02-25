11,099 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,006,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 326,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

JHML opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.