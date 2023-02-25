11,710 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,015,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $49.16 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

