12,972 Shares in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.