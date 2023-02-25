13,397 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,397 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 228,218 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,417,000 after purchasing an additional 470,087 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
TPR opened at $42.60 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
