14,959 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,770 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $30,247,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $66.61 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

