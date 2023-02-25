16,008 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eHealth Price Performance
EHTH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
eHealth Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
