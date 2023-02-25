16,008 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Price Performance

EHTH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eHealth Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

