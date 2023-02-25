17,220 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

