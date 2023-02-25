3,870 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

GPC opened at $178.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

