450,732 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $456.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

