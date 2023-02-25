46,422 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. FMR LLC raised its position in agilon health by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,513,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period.

agilon health stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

