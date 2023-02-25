54,326 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.
Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Synchrony Financial Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
Further Reading
