624,285 Shares in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 624,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yellow by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yellow by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yellow by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 510,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yellow by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 138,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Stock Down 1.1 %

YELL stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.88. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELL. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

