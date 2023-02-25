6,753 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 797,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

