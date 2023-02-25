8,552 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAA stock opened at 25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a one year low of 17.75 and a one year high of 41.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is 23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.