8,908 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moderna by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,144 shares of company stock valued at $82,049,822. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $111.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.36.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

