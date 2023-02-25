A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,880 shares of company stock worth $893,526 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.80 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.