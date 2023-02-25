ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.