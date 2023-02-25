Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adient were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,352 shares of company stock worth $2,109,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

