ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.67 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.