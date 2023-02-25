Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $118,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,754,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

