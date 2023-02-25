Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTE shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $25.29 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $39,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,914 shares of company stock worth $2,164,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

