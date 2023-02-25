Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.33. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 198,935 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.41.
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
