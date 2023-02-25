Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.33. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 198,935 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.