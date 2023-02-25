Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.33. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 198,935 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

