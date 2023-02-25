Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $324,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

