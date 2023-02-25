Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at $20,673,000. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at $27,534,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at $7,372,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,825,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 809,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.2 %

ASTL stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.