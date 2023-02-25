Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alight in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. The consensus estimate for Alight’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Alight alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Alight Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

ALIT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.