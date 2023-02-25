Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Allegion stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

