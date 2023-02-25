Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.85 ($0.17). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares traded.
Allied Minds Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.84. The company has a market cap of £33.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.
Allied Minds Company Profile
Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.
