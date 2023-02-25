Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 426.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

