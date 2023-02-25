Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $63,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $27.12 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.