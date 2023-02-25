Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $63,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $749.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

