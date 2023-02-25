Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,760.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,966.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after buying an additional 14,101,177 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.