Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

