Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,940.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

