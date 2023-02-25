Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,415.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.