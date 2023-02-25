Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $62,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.1 %

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

AIMC stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

