Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $62,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 246.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

