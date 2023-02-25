Amalgamated Bank Acquires 11,430 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after buying an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $23,905,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

